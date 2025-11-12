Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Avid readers tend to notice words that strike their hearts and writers keep the phrases for motivation. Everyone needs to be lifted up in our daily lives. Encouragement and truth abound within these pithy quotes.

Authors are always asked, “How long did it take you to write that book?” My upfront answer is, “All of my life.”

Sit with the winners; the conversation is different.

Everything happens for a reason. Sometimes the reason is you make bad decisions.

There’s no such thing as government funded; it’s all taxpayer funded.

Remember: You are braver than you imagine, stronger than you seem, smarter than you think, and loved more than you know.

“Don’t waste your energy on people who aren’t spending theirs on you.” Bradee Axmaker.

Never trust a person who doesn’t like cows.

“Either write something worth reading or do something worth writing.” Benjamin Franklin

The idea doesn’t have to be big. It just has to be yours.

“Some folks love to ‘care’ with other people’s money. It’s easy to be generous when the bill is going to someone else.” Thomas Sowell

You may think that you are completely insignificant in this world. Someone smiled after a hard day’s work because they remembered the joke that you told them today. Someone loves themself a little bit more because you gave them a compliment. Never think that you have no influence whatsoever.

If you want to kill a big dream, tell it to a small-minded person.

I would hate to die and never do the thing I was born to do.

If know you can do better… then do better.

Be who you needed when you were younger.

“It isn’t so much that liberals are ignorant. It’s just that they know so many things that aren’t so.” Ronald Reagan

You can’t change the past but you can ruin the present by replaying the past.

If you can’t pay it back, pay it forward.

You deserve people in your life who think you are a big deal!

No backhanded comments, no jealousy, no comparison, no hate, no nasty church women, just those who say, “I appreciate you.”

Whatever you think your potential is, you’re right.

You should always tell people how important they are to you. Don’t assume they know.

Some days you just have to create your own sunshine.

Some of us grew up playing with tractors. The lucky ones still do.

When you love what you have, you have everything you need.

Sometimes your only limit is you.

To the world you may be just one person, but to one person you may be the world.

I cannot express how important it is to believe that taking one tiny — and possibly very uncomfortable — step at a time can ultimately add up to a great distance.

If you see someone without a smile, give ’em one of yours.

Never miss a good chance to shut up.

Find a group of people who challenge and inspire you, spend a lot of time with them, and it will change your life.

When someone shows you who they are, believe them. No second chances.

Sanders can be reached through peggy@peggysanders.com .