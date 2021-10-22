Glenrock FFA receives Grants for Growing funding from National FFA Organization

INDIANAPOLIS — The Glenrock FFA chapter of Glenrock, Wyo., has been awarded $5,000 as part of the Grants for Growing program. The nationwide program, sponsored by Tractor Supply Company, provides grant funds to local FFA chapters to support the development or improvement of agricultural education projects that enhance the classroom experiences for students through chapter engagement activities.

Glenrock FFA plans to use the money to purchase a large livestock scale to help students with their Livestock Entrepreneurship projects. Last summer Glenrock FFA had over 20 members showing at least one animal in either Natrona or Converse County Fair. The purchase of this scale would give students the ability to regularly monitor their rate of gain and analyze their current feed program for their animal.

The program provided approximately $548,000 to FFA chapters in 47 states. Funding is provided through consumer donations made during checkout at a Tractor Supply Company store by purchasing a $1 FFA Paper Emblem. The fundraising period aligns with National FFA Week in February.

The National FFA Organization provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education to more than 700,000 student members who belong to one of the more than 8,600 local FFA chapters throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The organization is also supported by more than 8 million alumni and supporters throughout the U.S.