Global warming worse than war?

It was interesting to watch President Biden and listen to his comments during his trip to the G20 Summit in India.

It was his comment about climate change being more frightening than a nuclear war that prompted me to write this editor’s note. In answer to one of the questions from the press corps, Biden said, “In addition to helping the environment overall — and the only existential threat humanity faces even more frightening than a — than a nuclear war is global warming going above 1.5 degrees in the next 20 — 10 years. We’re — that’d be real trouble. There’s no way back from that.”

But as much as the U.S. President wanted to talk about climate change most of the questions from the press corps were about the U.S. and China’s relationship.

Reporters asked about why Biden and Chinese President Xi haven’t met, if there is the danger of a Cold War and if a slowdown in China’s economy could destabilize the global economy, etc.

In my mind, and probably many others, is that there is no greater threat to humanity than war, whether conventional or nuclear, and the U.S. is currently treading on thin ice when it comes to foreign policy.

And unfortunately, I don’t think Biden’s address, nor his answers to reporters’ questions about China did anything to help the situation.

I admit, I’ve been too engrossed in war these days in my reading and television habits. I recently read “The Hiding Place” by Corrie ten Boom, a true story about Dutch woman who spent many years in German concentration camps during WWII and through her sister’s faith and the grace of God lived through the ordeal.

I’m currently reading “Rabble in Arms” by Kenneth Roberts, which is about the American Civil War. Like WWI and WWII, the Revolutionary War, although not as large, was a triumph of the human grit and spirit. Although not a true story, it has been praised for its historic accuracy.

And, to top it off, I watched All Quiet on the Western Front recently. All Quiet of the Western Front is a book based on a novel by Erich Maria Remarque about a group of soldiers during WWI. Although not a true story, Remarque was fought in the war after he was drafted into the army in 1916.

It amazes how anyone, after seeing, “All Quiet on the Western Front,” would want to start a war. Yet, WWII still happened.

And after reading and seeing all that gruesomeness, nuclear war, as the Japanese witnessed first-hand is a fresh hell that no one wants repeated.

I’m not poo pooing climate change but comparing it to nuclear war is too much of a stretch. I would argue even climate experts would agree.

Just ask yourself, would I rather be outside when it’s 115 degrees or when a nuclear bomb is dropped?

Another issue I have with President Biden’s comments was his reference to farming in the U.S. when he was talking about stopping deforestation in Brazil to stop climate change.

Biden said, “And so, we’re talking to what we should be go — and the countries that cleared their land and put cattle on there and farming and — and did all the things that — and increased development, they, in fact, are the ones — the reasons why — the main reason why we’ve gotten as far down the road to disaster here as we have.”

I hope he never repeats that with a mouthful of food.

My final thoughts on his comments have to do with this quote when he was talking about how great “Bidenomics” is and how building economic growth from the middle out and the bottom up is the answer to all our economic woes.

“The wealthy still do very, very well. They have no problem. You can still be a billionaire under that system as well. But you’re going to start paying your taxes if I have anything to do it. That’s a different issue.”

That is unless you are related to the president.

Sorry, couldn’t help myself.