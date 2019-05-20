Glyphosate lawsuits spread to Canada; Bayer to sponsor conference on ‘sustainable’ crop protection

Bayer, which already faces millions of dollars in damages related to Roundup, the Monsanto herbicide whose main ingredient is glyphosate, now faces lawsuits in Canada, The Western Producer reported.

Meanwhile, Bayer, a German company, announced it has joined the 14th IUPAC (International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry) International Congress of Crop Protection, a leading event in that field, as one of the main sponsors. About 1,500 crop health specialists are expected to attend the event this week in Ghent, Belgium.

In different panels, the experts will discuss ideas for modern crop protection, which is still largely depending on the judicious application of agrochemicals to control invertebrate pests such as insects, mites and nematodes, and weeds and diseases, Bayer said in a news release.

“It is of utmost importance to design sustainable resistance management strategies,” says Ralf Nauen, chief scientist working on resistance management at Crop Science, a division of Bayer.

Nauen will present a paper on the bee safety of flupyradifurone (Sivanto), an insecticide from Bayer for the control of major sucking pests.

“Bayer will use the event to showcase its commitment to shape agriculture through breakthrough innovation for the benefit of farmers, consumers and the planet,” the company said.