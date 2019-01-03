GMO Answers says it will take questions on biotech labeling rule

GMO Answers, an industry-supported organization that favors genetic modification, urged "those with questions" about the Agriculture Department's biotechnology disclosure rule announced in December to send them to the private organization for a response.

USDA published its rule on Dec. 21 and it is scheduled to go into effect on Feb. 19, with implementation by Jan. 1, 2020, voluntary compliance by Dec. 31, 2021, and mandatory compliance by Jan. 1, 2022.

Whether the closure of the Agriculture Department during the current partial government shutdown will have any impact on this schedule is unknown.

In a news release, the organization said, "At GMO Answers, our goal is to ensure that the facts about GMOs are easily accessible so consumers can make informed decisions about the food they eat."

"GMOs are the most carefully researched and tested agricultural products on the market with more than two decades of scientific evidence proving their health, safety, and environmental benefits," the group said. "By requiring GMO labeling, our hope is that the USDA's final disclosure rule will encourage Americans who remain confused about GMOs to seek answers, and ultimately make food choices based on science, not fear.

"For those with questions about the USDA's ruling and what it means for the food they and their families eat, GMO Answers remains as committed as ever to providing answers. We invite anyone with questions about GMOs to submit them on our website, GMOAnswers.com, for answers from our network of over 200 volunteer experts, including farmers, scientists, nutritionists, and more."

GMO Answers is supported by:

▪ The American Council on Science and Health

▪ The American Farm Bureau Federation

▪ American Seed Trade Association

▪ American Soybean Association

▪ American Sugarbeet Growers Association

▪ Minnesota Crop Production Retailers

▪ National Association of Wheat Growers

▪ National Corn Growers Association

▪ National Cotton Council

▪ Ohio AgriBusiness Association

▪ South Dakota Agri-Business Association

▪ U.S. Beet Sugar Association

▪ Western Sugar

Groups and people with reservations about genetic modification are unlikely to consider GMO Answers a proper source for answers to questions.