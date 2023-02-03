Goes joins Nebraska Beef Council board 

KEARNEY, Neb. — Mark Goes, a former livestock educator at Southeast Community College and cattle rancher from Odell, Neb., has been elected to the Nebraska Beef Council board of directors in 2023. Goes will represent fellow beef producers in the council’s eighth district including Seward, Lancaster, Otoe, Adams, Clay, Fillmore, Saline, Gage, Johnson, Nemaha, Webster, Nuckolls, Thayer, Jefferson, Pawnee and Richardson counties. Goes will replace outgoing board member Gregg Wiedel from Hebron.

“I have always been an advocate of the Beef Checkoff,” said Goes. “If I can leverage $1 on an animal to help promote and market my livelihood, which is meat, animal protein production in the form of beef, then I want to do what I can personally to help promote it too.”

Current board members Rosemary Vinton Anderson of Whitman, Jim Ramm of Atkinson, and Michele Cutler of Elsie will each begin second terms representing their respective districts in 2023. Board members may serve a maximum of two consecutive four-year terms.

Officers for the Nebraska Beef Council board were also elected to serve in 2023 including: George Cooksley of Anselmo as chair; Jeff Rudolph of Gothenburg as vice chair; Michele Cutler of Elsie as treasurer; and Ivan Rush of Scottsbluff as secretary.

For more information and a complete list of the Nebraska Beef Council board of directors, visit http://www.nebeef.org .