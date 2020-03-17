Gohmert stops coronavirus bill from moving to Senate

Gohmert



Rep. Louis Gohmert, R-Texas, is holding up the coronavirus relief bill from moving to the Senate for a vote, media organizations reported Monday.

The House needs to pass a technical corrections bill on the coronavirus bill and the House leadership had hoped to pass it by unanimous consent.

The House was expected to make technical corrections Monday to the bipartisan measure, passed by the House early Saturday, but Gohmert is insisting on reading them, a Democratic leadership aide confirmed to NBC News on Monday.

The bill contains about $1 billion in domestic food aid and includes provisions to allow the Agriculture Department to make it easier to provide food to school children in areas where schools are closed and children will not get school meals.

Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., noted that the bill is not perfect, but said “To my friends across the aisle who also want changes in this bill, I urge you to stand down. We need to pass this bill today, without delay.“

“We do not have time for a lengthy debate. The American people are looking to us for leadership and swift action; let’s provide it.”