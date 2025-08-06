Going pink for cancer

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Nate and Krescene Allen on Tough Enough to Wear Pink night at the Oregon Trail Rodeo. Nate is a rodeo committee volunteer; Krescene has helped with the rodeo as well. Photo courtesy Ruth Nicolaus

Hastings1-RFP-080425

Hastings rodeo raises funds for cancer patients for “From the Heart” fund at Morrison Cancer Center

HASTINGS, Neb. — Krescene Allen beat cancer and now donates her time to help others get through treatment.

The Hastings, Neb., woman was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019, and, after treatment, hasn’t had a reoccurrence.

She underwent a lumpectomy and 10 radiation treatments at Morrison Cancer Center in Hastings, and made it through.

Her cancer was caught early and was small enough that treatment was light; five days of radiation with two treatments a day. She was able to work through the week and never felt sick.

“I was tired at the end of the day,” she said.

With not knowing how things would go, she talked to God about it. “I told God, whatever it is, however it turns out, whatever I have to go through, be with me as I go through it, and he did, and it was not bad at all.”

PINK NIGHT

She and her husband Nate are volunteers at the Oregon Trail Rodeo in Hastings. Each year, the rodeo has a Tough Enough to Wear Pink night and the event donates $1 for every fan wearing pink to that night of rodeo.

In the past 20 years since the rodeo began its pink night, over $55,000 has been raised. The money goes to the From the Heart fund at Morrison and is given to patients undergoing cancer treatment to help pay for things insurance doesn’t cover: travel, extra meals, supplemental medications and more.

Allen didn’t need From the Heart funding, but she is glad the rodeo raises funds for people undergoing cancer treatment.

“There are so many unexpected expenses and medications, after you’ve had treatment, and extra stuff you have to take because of side effects.”

Nate has been on the rodeo committee for the past 15 years. He served 10 and a half years as a member of the Adams County Ag Society board. Krescene helps out at the rodeo each year putting up and taking down sponsor banners and with other activities.

The rodeo is all about having fun, but being able to give back is important, Nate said.

“Being able to give something to Morrison Cancer Center makes it feel like the rodeo has a bigger purpose, something bigger than all of us. And it feels good to give financial support to help people with cancer who are in need.”

Krescene had a great experience at the Morrison Cancer Center.

“That’s what’s so great about Morrison,” she said. “From the front office lady, all the way through to the nurses, the doctors and the techs, everyone from the beginning to when you ring the bell, they’re all awesome to work with.”

This year’s Oregon Trail Rodeo is Aug. 15-17. Shows start at 7 p.m. on Aug. 15-16 and at 6 p.m. on Aug. 17.

Tough Enough to Wear Pink night is Aug. 16. Fans are asked to wear pink that night. Pink buckets will be passed to pick up donations for the From the Heart fund at the Morrison Cancer Center.

Rodeo tickets are $15-$30 and are available for purchase online at AdamsCountyFairgrounds.com, at the fair office, and at the gate.

For more information, call the fair office at (402) 462-3247 or visit the website.

