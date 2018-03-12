 Golden Parmesan Potatoes | Carrie Lehman – Mack, Colo. | TheFencePost.com

3 pounds potatoes (6 large)
1/4 cup flour
1/4 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
3/4 tsp. salt
1/8 tsp. pepper
1/2 cup butter
Parsley, chopped, optional

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Melt butter in a 10 by 15-inch pan.
Peel potatoes and slice in half-inch slices.
Mix next four ingredients in plastic bag and shake well.
Toss potatoes in bag and shake until well coated.
Spread in a single layer in melted butter.
Bake for a half-hour, turning once.
Sprinkle with parsley before serving.