Golden Parmesan Potatoes | Carrie Lehman – Mack, Colo.

3 pounds potatoes (6 large)

1/4 cup flour

1/4 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

3/4 tsp. salt

1/8 tsp. pepper

1/2 cup butter

Parsley, chopped, optional

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Melt butter in a 10 by 15-inch pan.

Peel potatoes and slice in half-inch slices.

Mix next four ingredients in plastic bag and shake well.

Toss potatoes in bag and shake until well coated.

Spread in a single layer in melted butter.

Bake for a half-hour, turning once.

Sprinkle with parsley before serving.