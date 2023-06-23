Good Luck 4-H Club planning some old-fashioned fun

Pietras

The Good Luck 4-H club is once again hosting an Old-Fashioned Pie Baking Contest, during the 2023 Adams County Fair. This event has been proven to be a highlight at the county fair. It brings community members and contestants together for some tasty old-fashioned fun.

Are you ready for some old fashion fun? Well, here are the details.

The contest will be held Aug. 3, 2023, in the Good Luck Building located in the middle of the Riverdale Regional Park and Fairgrounds.

Everyone is welcome to join in on the fun. There will be five age groups ranging from 7 years and under to the Pie-oneers of baking, consisting of 60 years and older.

Each contestant must submit two identical, double crusted fruit pies. No cheating. Everything must be homemade. One pie will be judged and the other will be auctioned off to the highest bidder. Profits from the auction are awarded to the Good Luck 4-h club to help the program continue to thrive.

Winners In each age group first place will be awarded $100, second place $50, third place $25, and last but not least the Prettiest Pie receives $25. Enter at https://bit.ly/2023PieContest to be a part of this contest.

If you are not a baker, but like to be a part of the event, The Good Luck 4-H Club will be excepting donations to help defray the cost of the event and awards.

Those that donate to this awesome old-fashioned contest will be acknowledged during the competition through signage in the display areas.

Turn the page back to yesterday and come join us for this fun-filled event.

Please contact the Good Luck 4-H Club Organizational Leader, Gloria Cundall at gacundall@outlook.com for more information.