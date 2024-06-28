Good Luck 4-H Club to host Old-Fashioned Pie Baking Contest

Gill

The Good Luck 4-H Club is looking forward to hosting the Old-Fashioned Pie Baking Contest during the 2024 Adams (Colorado) County Fair. The pie baking contest has been an enjoyable event for many fairgoers for the past several years. There was one person who took great pride in this contest and her name was Gloria Cundall. Cundall was the organizational leader for the Good Luck 4-H club, and the pie baking contest was her favorite event. She loved it. With the sudden passing of Cundall this year we wanted to honor her by renaming the contest to the “Gloria Cundall Memorial Old-Fashioned Pie Baking Contest.”

The contest will be held on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, at the Riverdale Regional Park in the Good Luck Building. Check-in is from Noon-2 p.m., judging and awards at 4 p.m., and the auction will begin at 6 p.m.

This contest is open to anyone wanting to showcase their pie baking skills. There are five age groups: Cloverbuds (7 years and younger), junior (7- 13 years old), seniors (14-18 years old), young adults (19-59 years old) pie-oneers (60 years and older.)

Each contestant must submit two identical, double-crusted fruit pies. Everything must be homemade; no store-bought crust or filling is permitted. One pie is used for judging and the other will be auctioned off to the highest bidder. Proceeds of the auction will go to the Good Luck 4-H Club.

There will be prizes for the first, second, and third-place winners in each age group. There is also a prize for the prettiest pie in each age group. First-place winners get $100, second place gets $50, third place gets $25, and prettiest pie also gets $25.

If you want to participate in this contest, please enter at https://bit.ly/48G542X by July 25, 2024. For a complete look at the rules and entry requirements, see the Adams County Premium Book .

Lily Sprouse, a member of the Good Luck 4-H Club, participated in the contest last year and said, “I had a lot of fun making my pies last year with my grandma, who also entered her pies in the contest. I’m glad that we are doing this contest again in honor of Gloria.” Lily had a lot of fun last year and is looking forward to participating in this year’s contest.

We hope you can come and join us for a lot of fun on Aug. 1, 2024. You can try some yummy pie and then buy a pie during the auction.

Please contact Kara Yenne or Linda Sprouse at goodluck4H@yahoo.com for more information.