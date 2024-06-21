Good news, bad news for beef

The good news is that Sweetgreen, which is known as a salad chain restaurant, recently added steak to its menu, according to an article on the Associated Press website.

As you may have guessed many of its customers were not happy, wondering how the restaurant would achieve its goal of being carbon neutral by 2027 by adding beef to its menu.

The restaurant plan says that it wants to use products produced using regenerative farming practices, as well as buying carbon offsets.

Sweetgreen referred these questions to its menu expansion plan that reveals details regarding regenerative farming.

Regenerative agriculture means farming and ranching in a way that not only produces food from a landscape, but also sees that landscape improve ecologically, said Jason Rowntree, co-director of the Michigan State University Center for Regenerative Agriculture in the article.

This means “minimizing disturbance, keeping ground covered,” Rowntree said, “improving biodiversity below and above ground through adding animals to your cropping systems or enhancing biology below ground.”

According to the article several restaurants are turning to regenerative agriculture to meet their climate goals.

I’m going to take this as a sign that there is hope in this world after all for livestock producers because many people want a variety of food, including meat in their diet.

The bad news is that the U.S. Department of Defense has is spending millions of dollars in support of a fake meat company called BioMADE to produce lab-grown meat for the military.

National Cattlemen’s Beef Association has rightly condemned this action saying in a news release, “It is outrageous that the Department of Defense is spending millions of taxpayer dollars to feed our heroes like lab rats. U.S. cattle producers raise the highest-quality beef in the world, with the lowest carbon footprint – and American troops deserve to be served that same wholesome, natural meat and not ultra-processed, lab-grown protein that is cooked up in a chemical-filled bioreactor,” said NCBA Vice President of Government Affairs Ethan Lane. “This misguided research project is a giant slap in the face to everyone that has served our country. Our veterans and active-duty troops deserve so much better than this.”

The DOD claims that it is moving to fake meat to reduce our carbon footprint.

As I wrote in a previous Editor’s Note, the jury is still out on whether the production of fake meat is less or more carbon intense than naturally produced meat. If you missed that one you can find it at https://www.thefencepost.com/news/fake-meat-vs-real-beef/ or in the May 13 issue of The Fence Post.

In this Editor’s Note I quoted a 2023 study from UC Davis that found that the environmental impact of scaling up of lab-grown meat processing is likely to be “orders of magnitude” worse than the conventional method of producing beef.

“If companies are having to purify growth media to pharmaceutical levels, it uses more resources, which then increases global warming potential,” said lead author and doctoral graduate Derrick Risner, UC Davis Department of Food Science and Technology. “If this product continues to be produced using the “pharma” approach, it’s going to be worse for the environment and more expensive than conventional beef production.”

Not to mention this action by the DOD is another example of the government picking winners and losers in the fake meat industry.