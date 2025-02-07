Good people, cattle, food and goodness in our communities

I’ve often said meeting people on the dusty trail is my favorite part of traveling the country speaking at agricultural conferences. At every stop I make, I am immensely blessed to meet some of the best folks in rural America, people who are doing inspiring things to make this country stronger and agriculture great.

These folks are what inspires this column and my weekly podcast, “The Heart Of Rural America.” It’s their stories, their businesses, and their pursuit of the American dream that continues to push me to fight to keep family farms and ranches on the land, where they belong.

Let me give you an example to show you what I mean.

Last year, at the Edgar Brothers Angus Production Sale in Rockham, S.D., I met a Gregory rancher and county commissioner named, Jessy Biggins. He was on a mission to buy a bull with great marbling and carcass merits.

His wife, Katie Jane Biggins, was rocking and rolling in her direct-to-consumer beef business, and she wanted to continue to deliver high-quality premium Angus beef to her customers. Of course, careful genetic selection is a huge part of that goal.

After careful consideration of the catalog, Jessy got a bull bought that day, and after the sale, he introduced me to his wonderful wife.

Naturally, I couldn’t wait to get her on the podcast and talk all about the ins and outs of her exciting beef program.

One year later, and it’s been awe-inspiring to watch this ranching couple work and grow their beef business from afar. They’ve sold nationwide, and they have such a unique and fun way of showcasing their life on the ranch through their social media pages.

In a new and exciting step in her business, Katie has started making beef tallow skin care products for her Biggins Cattle Company customers, and I was eager to try her skin care line and lip balms.

I placed an order, and Jessy delivered the products to me at the Edgar Brothers sale. It was a packed house that day with much enthusiasm and excitement over the current cattle market and the opportunities that exist for producers in the months ahead.

It was extra fun to get to catch up with Jessy once again, and talk bulls, beef and business at the sale. I brought the products home to my family, and in the harsh, cold, dry South Dakota weather, the products have been incredible to use on our chapped lips and dry hands.

I know creating and making tallow products takes much work, trial and error, and a great deal of time. However, seeing a young ranching couple add value to their operation and diversity with new products that meet the needs and desires of their customers is so exciting.

My good friend, Chris Earl at CK6 Consulting, often says, “The cattle business is 49% genetics and 51% people,” and I absolutely believe that to be true. I feel so blessed to work in an industry where every corner of the nation I go, I get to meet the very best, most inspiring, salt-of-the-earth people.

Be sure to support this great family and tell them Amanda sent you. Check out their products at https://www.bigginscattleco.com/ and use code RADKE to save 10% when you order.

As I wrap this column, I would like to take the opportunity, on behalf of my husband, Tyler, and myself, to invite you to our Radke Land & Cattle Inaugural Presidents Day Production Sale on Feb. 17, right here at our ranch north of Mitchell, S.D. We are thrilled to offer this set of Angus, Limousin and LimFlex bulls for your appraisal, and if you can’t make it, the sale will also broadcast live on DVAuction.

But even more than the bull sale itself, we are so honored to host cattle friends from near and far in a special day where we will get to gather together and celebrate all that we hold dear in the heart of rural America — good people, good cattle, good food, and the goodness that can be accomplished together when folks come together. God bless you all, and we hope to see you at the sale.