Goodman Food Products recalls fully cooked ground beef products used in a school lunch programs

WASHINGTON – Goodman Food Products, Texas, Inc., a Mansfield, Texas, establishment, is recalling approximately 34,400 pounds of fully cooked ground beef products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically hard, white plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced today.

The frozen, fully cooked ground beef patty and crumble items were produced on Aug. 2, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

40-lb. cases of "Don Lee Farms FULLY COOKED BEEF PATTY CRUMBLES" with lot code 5886A7214, case code CNG36100 and "Best if used within" date of Aug. 2, 2018.

40-lb. cases of "Don Lee Farms FULLY COOKED HOMESTYLE BEEF PATTY" with lot code 5886A7214, case code CNG38220 and "Best if used within" date of Aug. 2, 2018.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number "EST. 5886A" inside the USDA mark of inspection. These products were purchased by USDA Foods for the National School Lunch Program. These items were shipped to institutional locations in Maine and Connecticut.

The problem was discovered after the company and USDA's Agricultural Marketing Services received consumer complaints about hard, white plastic material found in the fully cooked ground beef products.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in school freezers or refrigerators. School nutrition professionals who have purchased these products are urged not to prepare or consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at http://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Donald Goodman, President, Goldman Food Products, Texas, Inc. at (310) 674-3180.

Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.