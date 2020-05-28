GOP congressional coalitions to Trump: Don’t stop temporary work visas

Coalitions of Republican senators and House members on Wednesday wrote to President Donald Trump, urging him not to halt temporary work visas for workers who enter the United States.

The senators, led by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., wrote about H-2A agricultural workers and H-2B nonagricultural workers, but noted that “over 5,000 employers across 49 states rely on the H-2B program to get needed guest workers to help keep their forestry, landscaping, seafood, and hospitality businesses open. While not considered agriculture workers, many of the businesses that use H-2B assistance also employ people in positions essential to the U.S. food supply chain, such as processing, manufacturing, food packing, and transporting food across the country.”

The House members, led by Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., focused on the H2-B workers, writing, “On behalf of the thousands of small and seasonal businesses in our districts that are struggling in this unprecedented and uncertain economic climate, we respectfully urge you to refrain from imposing any further restriction on the H-2B nonimmigrant seasonal guest worker program as part of any forthcoming executive action relating to immigration and/or economic recovery.”