GOP economists talk spring release of farm bill documents

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Chief economists for the Republicans on the House and Senate Agriculture committees told the National Crop Insurance Convention here today that both their bosses hope to release material on the next farm bill sometime this spring, but they also signaled the Republicans and the Democrats are at loggerheads over key funding issues.

During a panel discussion on the farm bill and the future of crop insurance moderated by Bart Fischer of Texas A&M, Justin Benavidez, chief economist for House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., said that when the fiscal year 2024 agriculture appropriations bill is completed — hopefully by March — that would be “a natural time for us to release some kind of mark.”

Thompson is “adamant we mark up a bill in committee this year,” Benavidez said. But he added that Thompson is also committed to finding floor time for consideration of the bill.

John Newton, chief economist for Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., ranking member on the Senate Agriculture Committee, said that Boozman “in the very near future” will release his framework for the farm bill. That framework, Newton said, would be based on the information gathered from the stakeholder events that Boozman has held in at least 19 states.

But both Benavidez and Newton indicated that money — the need or desire for additional budget authority for farm programs — is at the core of unresolved issues. Republican and Democratic leaders continue to disagree over whether to put restrictions on future rewrites of the Thrifty Food Plan that determines benefits under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and to move climate-related conservation money from the Inflation Reduction Act into the farm bill and use it for purposes other than climate-related programs.

“There is daylight” between the Republican and Democratic views of the next farm bill, Newton said. Boozman, he said, is motivated by the likelihood that commodity prices will continue to go down while the cost of production remains high. Newton said his view that commodity prices are likely to decrease is based on the way that “managed money” is reacting to current prices.

“We need to make sure the safety net reflects the needs of modern agriculture,” Newton said.

Benavidez said that Republicans on the House Agriculture Committee have moved from listening to the education of House members about the farm bill and described Thompson as one of the more pro-SNAP members of the committee. But he also said that Thompson won’t “move” a farm bill that doesn’t raise reference prices, which will require additional revenue.

Besides raising reference prices and gaining control over the conservation money in the IRA, Thompson’s priorities include oversight of the Commodity Credit Corporation, USDA’s line of credit at the Treasury, and “making sure Congress can weigh in on” what the money is spent on.

Newton said that the Biden administration’s rewrite of the Thrifty Food Plan, which resulted in an increase in benefits, has shown that the Agriculture Department’s authority to update the plan must be reined in or SNAP benefits will continue to “balloon.” He said no one is talking about reducing current benefits but that putting guardrails on USDA’s future authority on the Thrifty Food Plan could mean coming up with money that could be spent on many types of farm programs including rural development, historically Black land grant colleges, agricultural research and the administrative and operating expenses for the crop insurance program.

Noting that the Democrats wrote and passed the IRA without Republican support, Newton said that if some of the $20 billion in budget authority for conservation in the IRA is moved into the farm bill, the way that money will be spent has to be subject to a bipartisan negotiations since the farm bill is expected to be written on a bipartisan basis.

Discussing the proposal of Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., to establish a more highly subsidized crop insurance program but requiring farmers to choose between that program and the traditional Title I subsidies, both economists were critical.

Newton described the STAX program on which Stabenow’s proposal is based as a “political compromise” to get cotton back in the farm bill after a trade ruling against the previous cotton program.

Benavidez said he found it “a little ironic and frustrating” that after Stabenow had said in a speech to the crop insurance convention on Monday that in the farm bill Congress adds to what people get rather than subtracts benefits, her “first proposal is to take away one of the options for farmers.” (In a speech to the crop insurance convention on Monday, Stabenow appeared to be referring to Republican proposals to restrict SNAP benefits or use conservation money in the IRA for other purposes.)

Boozman has not issued a formal statement of reaction to Stabenow’s proposal, but Newton noted that Sens. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., and John Hoeven, R-N.D., have been critical of it.

Asked by The Hagstrom Report for their reactions to the Biden administration’s Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities program and its possible interaction with the farm bill, both economists said they considered that to be money already obligated, although Newton added: “We have to evaluate it” because there are “so many unanswered questions about it.”