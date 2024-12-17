GOP says funding bill done with ag provisions

House Republican leaders have told their members that they have finished a massive end-of-the year funding bill, Politico reported.

In addition to a continuing resolution to fund the government into March, the bill will include a revival of the 2018 farm bill for one year, $10 billion in economic assistance for farmers, and approves year-round and permanent E-15 ethanol sales nationwide, Politico said.

Renewable Fuels Association President and CEO Geoff Cooper said, “We are pleased to see that the long-awaited fix allowing year-round E15 is included in this package. We remain hopeful that the continuing resolution will move swiftly through Congress and to the president’s desk for signature. This language finally removes an outdated, red-tape regulatory barrier, and its adoption will benefit farmers, fuel retailers, and – most importantly – consumers seeking lower-cost, cleaner fuel options at the pump.”