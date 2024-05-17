Gordon: BLM proposal part of Biden’s war on energy

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon said the latest Bureau of Land Management proposal is the agency’s determination that coal leasing in the Powder River Basin will not be permitted past 2041.

The BLM’s final supplemental environmental impact statement (SEIS) and proposed amendment to its Buffalo Field Office land use plan selects the “no leasing” alternative in the Buffalo Coal Resource Management Plan Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement. Release of the final SEIS and proposed amendment opens a 30-day public protest period.

Gordon said the decision is part of President Biden’s “partisan, vindictive, and politically motivated war on America’s abundant, cheap, efficient, and consistent energy sources” and said this SEIS is not about making a well-informed decision and the administration’s claimed preference for “best available science” only “chooses to highlight the science that advances their job- and career-killing agenda.”

The BLM developed the SEIS and plan amendment in response to a 2022 order from the United States District Court for the District of Montana. The BLM’s proposed alternative, Alternative A, would amend the 2015 Buffalo Field Office resource management plan and make BLM-managed coal resources in the planning areas unavailable for future leasing. Federal coal production is anticipated to continue through 2041 under existing leases.

“With this latest barrage in President Joe Biden’s ongoing attack on Wyoming’s coal country and all who depend upon it, he has demonstrated his lack of regard for the environment, for working people, and for reliable, dispatchable energy,” Gordon said. “This decision, compounded by the recent EPA rules, ensures President Biden’s legacy will be about blackouts and energy poverty for Wyoming’s citizens and beyond.”

COURT ORDER

As required by the court’s order, the supplemental analysis evaluates alternatives for federal coal leasing in the Buffalo Field Office and includes updated information and analysis regarding the health impacts, both climate and non-climate, of developing fossil fuels in the area.

“As governor, I am profoundly disappointed that our nation’s highest executive leadership has chosen to ignore innovation and opportunity to grovel at the feet of coastal elites,” Gordon said. “I promise that the state of Wyoming will fully utilize the opportunities available to kill or modify this Record of Decision before it is signed and final. The issues we face globally right now are too important and too urgent to dither away with incoherent policies and wrongheaded initiatives. As with the other attacks on Wyoming’s fossil fuel industries, the attorney general is actively pursuing options to challenge these destructive decisions.”

The 12 active surface coal mines within the Buffalo Field Office produced approximately 220 million short tons of federal coal in 2022, down from roughly 400 million tons in 2008. Both U.S. total coal production and Powder River Basin coal production peaked in 2008 and have since declined steeply, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Written protests must be received by June 17, 2024. Please visit the BLM Filing a Plan Protest page for instructions. To review the proposed resource management plan amendment and associated analysis, visit the BLM National NEPA Register. For more information, contact project manager Tom Bills at (307) 684 1133.