Gordon to retire from NGFA

Gordon



The National Grain and Feed Association today announced that Randy Gordon, its president and CEO, plans to retire following the association’s 125th annual convention in March 2021.

At that time, Gordon will have served nearly 43 years in various executive capacities at NGFA. He joined NGFA’s staff on July 1, 1978, as its director of information services. In 1987, he was elected as NGFA’s vice president for communications and government relations. He became the organization’s chief executive staff officer in 2012.

“Randy joined our staff at a time when our industry was facing the daunting challenge of eliminating fire and explosion hazards, and helped communicate the life-saving technology and safety practices developed through NGFA’s unprecedented industry-funded Fire and Explosion Research Program,” said NGFA Chairman JoAnn Brouillette, managing partner of Demeter LP, Fowler, Ind.

“His leadership, dedication and selfless service were instrumental in NGFA pursuing new programs and services for its members, and in overcoming many challenges that came thereafter.”

Gordon is a recipient of the Distinguished Service Award from the Association of American Feed Control Officials — one of only eight industry members to be so honored during AAFCO’s 110-plus-year history. He also was recognized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2005 with an award for efforts to prevent the establishment or spread of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) in the United States.

A Nebraska native, Gordon is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with undergraduate degrees in journalism, history and political science. Before joining NGFA’s staff, he worked at the university’s Agricultural Communications Department for nearly three years.

Corn Refiners Association President and CEO John Bode said in a news release, “Randy Gordon’s tenure at NGFA has been characterized by principled advocacy pursued with persistence. As someone who grew up in an independent grain elevator and feed mill, I especially appreciate the manner that Randy and his strong team have represented their members.”

Brouillette announced that NGFA has appointed an eight-member search committee and now will begin the process of selecting Gordon’s successor. Applications are due by mid-August. Those interested in applying can access the job description and requirements online, as well as apply.