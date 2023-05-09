Gore talks about his farm, carbon sequestration, fossil fuel

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and former Vice President Al Gore discuss global climate issues at the opening session of the AIM for Climate Summit Tuesday morning. Photo from video

Gore-RFP-051523

In an interview conducted by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack today, former Vice President Al Gore, who is known for the book and film “An Inconvenient Truth,” began his presentation to the AIM for Climate summit by talking about his farm in Tennessee.

Gore said he began about 10 years ago transforming the farm into regenerative agriculture.

Gore said planting more trees is a good idea but the best way to preserve carbon in the soil is in farming. Soil carbon sequestration through renegerative agriculture is the single best way to take carbon out of the atmosphere, Gore said.

He also said that if farmers are going to remove carbon from the atmosphere they ought to be compensated, but in order to do that ways must be found to accurately measure that carbon that is put back in the soil. He noted that his own farm is working on developing accurate measurement.

His advice to the livestock industry is to feed the animals seaweed, which reduces the amount of methane they emit.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilasack noted Gore has an investment firm called Generation Investment Management with offices in London and San Francisco. One of its investments is PivotBio.

To people who become discouraged about addressing climate change, Gore said, “Political will is a renewable resource.”