Gottlieb resigns from FDA

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb has resigned and will leave the agency in about a month, The Washington Post reported.

Gottlieb has been known nationally for addressing teenage vaping, but is particularly well known in agricultural circles for his willingness to address the issue of whether plant-based foods should be able to use the word "milk" on a label, an issue that has not been resolved.

Gottlieb also has been engaged in an attempt to figure out how the FDA and the Agriculture Department should divide jurisdiction over protein that would be grown from animal cells in a laboratory.