Gottlieb testifies before House Ag Approps Subcommittee

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb testified before the House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee on Feb. 27 for the first time since the Democrats took control of the House.

Gottlieb testified that the FDA is still coping with work that could not be done during the 35-day government shutdown.

"We're lowering our inspectional and import and field sampling goals for the year. We won't be able to conduct as many inspections of food and medical product facilities, and reviews of imports, as we had originally planned," Gottlieb said. "This is because we focused on the highest risk establishments during the lapse, and many other types of inspections didn't take place. The effected programs include human and animal food, biologics, and devices."

"Certain policy work will also be delayed, especially in our food and animal health programs," Gottlieb continued. "Because protection of 'animal health' does not often meet the Anti-Deficiency Act standard of 'imminently threaten the safety of human life or the protection of property,' work that impacts animal life and health generally was not permissible during the lapse."