Gottlieb to speak at FDA lab-grown meat event

In a sign that the Food and Drug Administration will make a serious claim to be the regulator of lab-grown meat, FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb will speak at a Thursday public meeting entitled "Foods Produced Using Animal Cell Culture Technology."

According to an agenda released today, Gottlieb will give opening remarks at 8:45 a.m. He will be followed by three others from the FDA:

Susan Mayne, the director of the FDA Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition, who will share in the opening remarks;

William Jones, acting director of the CFSAN Office of Food Safety, who will talk on regulatory framework for food safety at FDA; and Jeremiah Fassano, the consumer safety officer in CFSAN's Division of Biotechnology and GRAS Notice Review, Office of Food Additive Safety, who speak on "FDA's Historical Experience with Food Safety Evaluation and Future Considerations."

Industry stakeholders will also speak.

The meeting is expected to be a big event in the "clean meat" industry, New Food Economy reported.

Recommended Stories For You

FDA and the Agriculture Department's Food Safety and Inspection Service, which inspects meat and poultry plants on a daily basis, are in a bit of competition over regulation of the emerging industry. The traditional meat industry favors USDA as a regulator while the lab-grown industry favors FDA.

The meeting, to be held at CFSAN in College Park, Md., where FDA's headquarters is located, is open to the public but is fully booked. The meeting will also be webcast.

FDA will also accept written comments on the topic until midnight Sept. 25 at http://www.regulations.gov.