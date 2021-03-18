Gov. Gordon Proclaims March 20 as Hearty Meat Day

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Gov. Mark Gordon proclaimed March 20 as Hearty Meat Day during a recent Legislative Reception in Cheyenne, supporting Wyoming ranchers and farmers in their contributions to the meat industry.

The proclamation recognizes the role of meat in a healthy diet as well as the role of livestock in the management of the state’s natural resources. Livestock constitute over 80% of Wyoming’s agriculture production and is considered one of the state’s main economic drivers.

Following the signing of the proclamation, Wyoming Stock Growers Executive Vice President Jim Magagna commented, “We are so fortunate to have a governor who is first and foremost a rancher and who understands the central role of agriculture in Wyoming’s economy and culture.”

Gov. Gordon also invited residents of Colorado to join in Wyoming’s celebration in response to Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declaration of “MeatOUT Day” on which people are encouraged to adopt a vegan diet.

“I invite the fine citizens of the State of Colorado to join us in our celebration of Hearty Meat Day,” Gov. Gordon said during the reading of the proclamation.

The event was sponsored by Wyoming Stock Growers Association, Wyoming Wool Growers Association and the Wyoming Racehorse Industry.

Since 1872, the Wyoming Stock Growers Association has served the livestock business and families of Wyoming by protecting their economic, legislative, regulatory, judicial, environmental, custom, and cultural interests. Learn more at http://www.wysga.org or call (307) 638-3942.