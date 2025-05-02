Gov. Pillen declares emergency and issues statewide burn ban following Brown County fire

Gov. Jim Pillen has authorized the Nebraska National Guard to mobilize 29 soldiers and airmen to assist local volunteer fire departments, which were battling the Plum Creek Fire near Johnstown, Neb., in Brown County. Nebraska Army National Guard aerial resources were also authorized to support the firefighting mission.

The assignment of state resources is in response to a request received Tuesday, April 22, evening through the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency to assist local volunteer firefighters who had been fighting the fire since April 21. The Plum Creek Fire is estimated to have burned 6,600 acres. Forty-five cattle have died, and a cabin has been destroyed. Other structures were threatened and were boxed in with heavy equipment to provide protection. The cause of the fire has been attributed to a permitted burn that got out of control.

Gov. Pillen issued a statewide burn ban during a news conference at the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, alongside other state officials. He emphasized the persistent dry conditions that have continued to plague the state. In February, the governor issued an emergency declaration for wildfires in Custer and Dawes counties that were also fueled by dry conditions, high winds and a lake of humidity.

TOO DRY

“It’s way too dry in Nebraska right now, and it only takes one burn, one mistake and then you have a situation like we have in Plum Creek. The risks are too significant,” said Gov. Pillen.

Department of Agriculture Director Sherry Vinton touched on the rough and dangerous terrain where the fire was burning, and the extreme difficulty that it posed for fire crews and others who were trying to control flames.

“As the director of agriculture, and a rancher myself, I support the statewide burn ban. While fire is a tool that we use in our agricultural operations and for conservation, right now our current conditions make it just too dangerous,” Vinton said. “Protecting our land, our livestock, wildlife, and most importantly, people in our neighborhoods and our communities from the potential of wildfire damage, is of the utmost importance right now.”

More than 60 local, state and federal partners responded to the Plum Creek Fire.

“I applaud the governor for taking this action to save lives and protect property,” NEMA Assistant Director Erv Portis said. “Safety is our No. 1 priority.”

The Nebraska Army National Guard provided two UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters and a ground crew of 16 to assist with fire suppression.

“We appreciate the willingness of our soldiers and airmen, as well as their families and employers, to support these local volunteer firefighters as they work tirelessly to control this wildfire,” said Col. Shane Varejcka, Nebraska National Guard chief of the joint staff.

The governor signed three documents — a proclamation providing state assistance to the Plum Creek Fire, a proclamation providing for state resources to be utilized in response to drought conditions and an executive order establishing the statewide burning ban in all areas of the state through April 30.