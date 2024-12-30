Gov. Pillen discharged from hospital Friday

Pillen

LINCOLN, Neb. — Gov. Jim Pillen was discharged Friday from Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, where he has received treatment for injuries resulting from a horse-riding accident. He will continue his recovery at the governor’s residence and plans to resume his office activities this week.

Gov. Pillen and his family shared their profound gratitude for the care and support provided by the medical team and staff at Nebraska Medicine. They also appreciate the many well-wishes from Nebraskans and expressed their hope that everyone has a blessed and prosperous New Year.