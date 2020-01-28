Gov. Ricketts announces schedule for Governor’s Ag Conference in Kearney

LINCOLN, Neb. – Gov. Pete Ricketts announced the schedule for the 32nd Governor’s Ag Conference. The annual event gives producers and agri-business leaders in Nebraska an opportunity to discuss the state’s No. 1 industry and strategies to support future growth in agriculture. The conference is scheduled for March 9-10, 2020, at the Holiday Inn and Convention Center in Kearney.

“The Governor’s Ag Conference brings together Nebraska’s farmers, ranchers and industry leaders for a conversation about the important issues that matter to all of us,” said Gov. Ricketts. “From growing Nebraska agriculture through entrepreneurship to developing emerging markets, the future of the ag industry in Nebraska depends on people willing to lead and learn. I hope you will join us in Kearney for this special event.”

“Knowledgeable experts at local, state, and federal levels have already committed to speaking at this year’s Governor’s Ag Conference, making this an opportunity you won’t want to miss,” said Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman. “Conference speakers and attendees take advantage of their time at the Governor’s Ag Conference to network and share ideas.”

The conference starts Monday, March 9, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. with a panel presentation featuring Nebraska entrepreneurs Sara Holmquist, Normal Roasting Company; Matthew Brugger, Upstream Farms; Jeff Hornug, Blue River Trucks; Hannah Esch, Oak Barn Beef; and Steve Tippery, RealmFive Agriculture. Tom Field, of the University of Nebraska’s Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship Program, will moderate this panel presentation that will include questions from the audience.

The “Celebrate Nebraska Agriculture” reception featuring an assortment of food and beverages from Nebraska begins at 6 p.m. on March 9.

The conference resumes on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at 9 a.m. with Michele Payn, Cause Matters Corp., and author of Food Bullying: How to Avoid Buying B.S. Payn will give insights into our eating choices by challenging food beliefs and identifying neuromarketing tactics used to generate food sales.

Next on the agenda will be a panel presentation addressing new and emerging markets in Nebraska. Panelists include: Tyler and Amy Bruch of Cyclone Farms, Inc. and Jacob Robison with the Nebraska Hops Growers Association.Andrei Iancu, U.S. Under Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property and Director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, will then talk about growing start-up companies in Nebraska.

The Governor’s Ag Conference is coordinated by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and is co-sponsored by Farm Credit Services of America. A $125 registration fee covers activities and food for the entire conference. Registration and additional information is available at nda.nebraska.gov or by calling NDA toll-free at (800) 831-0550.