Gov. Ricketts, food and agriculture interests promote March 20 “Meat on the Menu Day”

OMAHA, Neb. — Numerous food and agriculture interests have rallied together to offer support and promote Gov. Pete Ricketts’ proclamation of March 20 as “Meat on the Menu Day” in Nebraska. The declaration encourages Nebraskans to purchase and eat beef, pork, chicken, lamb and other meats, while highlighting the role of meat in a healthy diet. The proclamation supports Nebraska agriculture and consumer choice in response to “MeatOUT” Day, a promotion sponsored by activists working to end animal agriculture and meat consumption. Gov. Ricketts signed the proclamation Monday, March 15 during an event held at Frank Stoysich Meats shop in Omaha.

“Agriculture is Nebraska’s number one industry and beef is our largest segment of production,” said Gov. Ricketts. “While meat is one of the most nutrient-dense foods you can eat, there are radical anti-agriculture activists that are working to end meat production and our way of life here in Nebraska. I have designated March 20 as ‘Meat on the Menu Day’ to highlight the importance of meat in a good diet as well as to provide an opportunity to support our farmers and ranchers.”