Government shutdown looms

A government shutdown appears likely at midnight Tuesday, following a White House meeting with congressional leaders of both parties that did not resolve the situation.

The two sides had a “frank and direct discussion” on Monday afternoon, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., told Government Executive, adding that “significant and meaningful differences remain.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., suggested President Trump seemed amenable to some of their proposals and that it would be up to him to avert a shutdown, Government Executive added.

Democrats have demanded that Congress take action to prevent Affordable Care Act premiums from going up at the end of the year as part of any measure to keep government open, Gov Exec noted.

“I think we’re headed to a shutdown because the Democrats won’t do the right thing,” Vice President J.D. Vance, flanked by House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said after the meeting, according to NBC News.

Democrats inside and outside of Congress erupted in fury over a proposal circulated among Senate Democrats to reopen the government for seven to 10 days if a shutdown happens, Axios said.

In a sign the shutdown is likely, the House Administration Committee issued guidance to assist House offices and legislative branch agencies in their efforts to understand and uphold their Constitutional responsibilities while operating during a lapse in appropriations.

The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities said the Trump administration and state officials should make sure the Special Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for Women, Infants and Children continues to operate, and issued a list of actions they could take to make sure WIC continues to serve low-income mothers and children.