Governor orders Wyoming flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol and in Crook County on Sept. 19

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Crook County from sunrise to sunset on Sept. 19 in honor and memory of Nels Smith. Smith represented Crook County in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 1963-1978, serving as Speaker of the House in 1977-78. He passed away Sept. 1, 2023. Gov. Gordon noted that Smith also served on the Wyoming Public Service Commission and sponsored Resolution 12, a constitutional amendment that nullified the impact of any personal income tax if one were to ever be passed in Wyoming.

“Nels was a remarkable leader and a giant of a man in Wyoming ranching, politics and public service,” Gov. Gordon said. “His insight was enormously helpful to me in my time as treasurer and as governor.”

Please note that this notice is only for the Wyoming State Flag and only at two locations in the state — at the Capitol Building and in Crook County. Other flags should remain at full staff.