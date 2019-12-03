Grad student at Panhandle Center recognized by Irrigation Association

Isabella Possignolo, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate student advised by Xin Qiao, irrigation and water management specialist at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center, has been invited to attend the Irrigation Association’s annual show and education conference, the industry’s largest show.

Possignolo, who is working toward a master’s degree in mechanized systems management, will travel to Las Vegas in December to attend educational courses, and network with other students and irrigation industry people. The cost of her trip paid by the Irrigation Association, whose Irrigation E3 program supports students and teachers involved in irrigation through exposure, experience and education. A selection committee chooses eight or more students to receive an education and travel scholarship to attend the Irrigation Show and Education Week, where they participate in education classes, industry sessions and networking events.