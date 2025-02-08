YOUR AD HERE »

Graff Cattle Bull Sale

News |

Chuck Graff thanks everyone for their interest in this year's sale offering.
SaleReport-RFP-021025
  • TFP Rep: Cody Nye
  • Date of Sale: 02/01/2025
  • Location: At the ranch – Ogallala, Neb.
  • Auctioneers: Kyle Schow and Kevin Schow
  • Averages:
    18 Older bulls averaged $9,069
    45 Yearling Bulls averaged $8,222
    63 Total Bulls averaged $8,464
  • Comments:
    Chuck Graff and family welcomed a large crowd to their annual bull sale held at the ranch east of Ogallala, Neb. The sale was well attended by buyers in person and online. Many bulls were sold to reputation ranches throughout the Sandhills and surrounding area. Congratulations to Chuck on an impressive offering and successful sale.
Chuck Graff thanks everyone for their interest in this year’s sale offering.
SaleReport-RFP-021025
More Like This, Tap A Topic
news
Auctions
See more

[placeholder]