Graff Cattle Bull Sale
- TFP Rep: Cody Nye
- Date of Sale: 02/01/2025
- Location: At the ranch – Ogallala, Neb.
- Auctioneers: Kyle Schow and Kevin Schow
- Averages:
18 Older bulls averaged $9,069
45 Yearling Bulls averaged $8,222
63 Total Bulls averaged $8,464
- Comments:
Chuck Graff and family welcomed a large crowd to their annual bull sale held at the ranch east of Ogallala, Neb. The sale was well attended by buyers in person and online. Many bulls were sold to reputation ranches throughout the Sandhills and surrounding area. Congratulations to Chuck on an impressive offering and successful sale.
Trending - News