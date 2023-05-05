Graham earns BioZyme master dealer status

Tina Graham, Rozet, Wyo., has recently completed the necessary training to be named a BioZyme master dealer.

As a master dealer, Graham completed multiple online training modules to further her education about the brands and product lines BioZyme offers. The master dealers will be able to share expanded knowledge of the BioZyme products with potential customers.

“We are excited to call this dealer a master dealer, knowing she excels in knowledge about the BioZyme family of brands, and she will be an excellent resource for all product needs and questions,” said Macall Compton, BioZyme dealer and internal marketing manager. “Tina Graham has taken the time to complete our vigorous training program and has committed to stocking or is willing to order our full product line. Feel confident that she is one of the most informed dealers that our company works with.”

Tech Partners earns BioZyme master dealer status

Tech Partners, Fremont, Neb., has recently completed the necessary training to complete the BioZyme Master Dealer Training Program, Chapters 1 and 2.

As a master dealer, Tech Partners had at least one of its employees complete multiple online training modules to further his or her education about the brands and product lines BioZyme offers. The master dealers will be able to share expanded knowledge of the BioZyme products with potential customers.

“We are excited to call this dealer a master dealer, knowing it excels in knowledge about the BioZyme family of brands, and it will be an excellent resource for all product needs and questions,” said Macall Compton, BioZyme dealer and Internal marketing manager. “Tech Partners has taken the time to complete our vigorous training program and has committed to stocking or is willing to order our full product line. Feel confident that they are one of the most informed dealers that our company works with.”

Rob-See-Co welcomes Claussen as agronomy manager

Rob-See-Co, an independent seed company located in Elkhorn, Neb., announced the addition of Todd Claussen as their new agronomy manager. In this role, Claussen will provide support and share agronomic training and knowledge of the Rob-See-Co products with the sales team and customers.

After graduating with business, agronomy, and plant physiology degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Claussen built an independent crop consulting business in south-central Nebraska. Gravitating to the seed world, Claussen worked at JC Robinson Seed Company (a member company of Golden Harvest) initiating and leading a field agronomy program and collaborating on the Agronomy Up Front project.

Later, Claussen was part of the launch and a leader in the new technical support team, known as the Local Field Advisor program, with DEKALB/Asgrow in Iowa. In addition, Claussen held a director of agronomy and research role with Landus Cooperative in Ames, Iowa, and recently served as agronomy lead with Midwest Seed Genetics, NC+ Seed, and Crow’s Hybrids.

“We are excited that Todd has joined Rob-See-Co,” said Rob Robinson, CEO at Rob-See-Co. “His enthusiasm and experience are a great fit to complement our team and provide service and technical expertise to our growers.”

Todd was born and raised on a farm in the hills of northeast Nebraska, continuing an interest in agriculture by participating on the family farm. Claussen’s entire career has been spent advocating for agriculture, rural life and the American farmer.

“This is home for me. This is family,” said Claussen. “I’ve prepared my entire career for this opportunity. This is not a complex business. Rob-See-Co has the leadership, passion, and caring to do what is best for American farmers… to be a better partner.”