Grain Marketing: Introduction to Futures & Marketing

Free grain marketing workshops will be held at two locations in the Nebraska Panhandle. These workshop will focus on using futures and options contracts to assist grain producers minimize losses during this time of low prices.

Times and dates include:

Scottsbluff, Jan. 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Panhandle Research & Extension Center, 4502 Ave I.

Hemingford, Jan. 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Farmers Coop, 317 Osborn.

Nebraska Extension educators will present strategies for using futures and options to protect farmers from adverse market movements. The workshops feature the Marketing in a New Era simulator and the Grain Marketing Plan smartphone application.

Each workshop location is limited to 40 participants. These workshops are funded by the Nebraska Corn Board. Complimentary lunch is provided at both location. Lunch in Hemingford is sponsored by Farmers Coop.

Register by visiting go.unl.edu/marketingworkshops or by calling Jessica Groskopf at (308) 632-1247.