Grain marketing workshop scheduled in Oshkosh

A grain marketing workshop on Nov. 21 will assist growers in untangling analysts speak and the grain markets. Photo by Chabella Guzman

Marketing

Nebraska Extension will host a grain marketing workshop for farmers in Oshkosh on Thursday, Nov. 21, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Berea Lutheran Church, 2874 Hwy. 27, between Oshkosh and Chappell.

Nebraska Extension Educator Jessica Groskopf will discuss the basis, bears, bulls, long, short and more in the workshop and use real audio and video examples. The workshop will help you decode the “market talk.”

“With harvest complete, it is time for farmers to develop a marketing plan,” said Groskopf. “This workshop is an opportunity to look at the coming year and the forces driving the current grain market conditions.”

The program is free to attend. Pre-registration is encouraged. To register, call the Garden County Extension Office at (308) 772-3311.