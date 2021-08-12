Grandin to headline inaugural Herd That! Conference

Lincoln, Neb. — Colorado State University Professor and animal behaviorist Temple Grandin will headline the inaugural Herd That! Conference, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Animal Science Complex on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s East Campus.

The conference, sponsored by the Nebraska Women in Agriculture and Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance programs, will focus on the five areas of risk management specific to livestock. A highlight of the event will be a live cattle-handling demonstration with Grandin and Dean Fish, ranch manager at Santa Fe Ranch in Nogales, Ariz.

“We are thrilled to be bringing a new event to our Women in Agriculture programming that is specific to women who raise livestock,” said Jessica Groskopf, director of Nebraska Women in Agriculture. “With Nebraska being one of the largest beef-producing states in the country, and women across our state taking an active role in their operation, there is no better time to launch this event.”

The conference’s workshops and speakers will offer tools and information that attendees can take back to their operations to become more successful. During the morning sessions, participants can learn from industry experts and Nebraska Extension professionals. Topics will include market outlooks, herd health, livestock insurance and veterinarian practices.

Grandin and Fish will close the conference with a live cattle-handling demonstration focusing on low-stress cattle handling and facility design.

Jesse Fulton, director of Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance, said animal handling is an important issue for producers to understand, and the conference will offer a unique opportunity to learn from nationally recognized experts on the topic.

“Being able to have Dr. Grandin, the matriarch of low-stress cattle handling and facility design, teamed up with Dr. Fish, a nationally renowned cattle stockman, come to Nebraska to demonstrate the importance and ease of low-stress cattle handling is a great chance for Nebraska producers to hear from the industry-leading experts on the topic,” he said. “Just because we are using cattle for the demonstration doesn’t mean you can’t ask questions about other species.”

Registration for the event is open on the Nebraska Women in Agriculture website, https://wia.unl.edu .