Graner appointed to Cattlemen’s Beef Board

Pictured are Mary Graner and her husband Kenny.

Photo courtesy I-BAND

On Nov. 20, 2019, the Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service announced the appointment of Mary Graner, Huff, N.D., to the Cattlemen’s Beef Board. Graner was nominated for the position by the Independent Beef Association of North Dakota (I-BAND), a certified nominating organization, earlier this year and her nomination received wide support.

I-BAND President Dwight Keller applauded Graner’s appointment saying, “Mary will represent stakeholders very, very well on the Beef Board. She has a marvelous marketing and promotion skill set and is experienced with and knowledgeable about the industry. Mary will certainly bring fresh ideas and perspectives to the board charged with oversight of the beef checkoff. We applaud her appointment.”

AMS provides oversight to 21 commodity checkoff boards, including the CBB, which is tasked with developing new markets, strengthening existing markets and conducting important checkoff-funded research and promotion activities on behalf of the cattle and beef industries.

Graner said she is looking forward to her work on the 99-member CBB. “I’m thrilled to be able to represent my state and industry on a national level and will do everything in my power to advance the interests of producers. It’s an honor and privilege to have this opportunity.”

Members of the CBB represent domestic beef, dairy and veal producers, as well as importers of beef and beef products. Each member is appointed by the secretary of agriculture from nominations submitted by certified nominating organizations located in each state or region. Forty-two states have individual members serving Independent Beef Association of North Dakota on the CBB. The remaining states are divided into three regions. Importer appointments are drawn from nominations by importer associations.

Graner and her husband, Kenny, have four children, Sydney, Claire, Cole and Ethan.