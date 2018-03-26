Grant funding available to help Colorado’s Front Range address water shortage

To help address water supply issues while protecting the environment and water-based recreation, the Colorado Water Conservation Board makes funds available through the Water Supply Reserve Fund. These funds are available through competitive grants and the application process begins by applying through Basin Roundtables.

The deadline to apply for a WSRF grant through the South Platte Roundtable is May 1. While complete application guidelines are available at southplattebasin.com, roundtable experts scheduled a public meeting to provide information about grant priorities and answer any questions prior to application submittal.

The South Platte Roundtable will be 1 p.m. April 3 in meeting rooms A and B in the Longmont Library (409 4th Ave, Longmont, CO 80501) to learn more about the application process.

If you cannot attend this meeting, go to southplattebasin.com to review the WSRF guidelines and submit your application by May 1. You also may email the South Platte Roundtable with your questions at: info@southplattebasin.com.