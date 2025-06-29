Grant to lead Colorado Livestock Association

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Grant

CLA_Travis_Grant@0.33x-683×1024-1

The Colorado Livestock Association is pleased to announce that Travis Grant will become the organization’s new chief executive officer, effective Aug. 4, 2025. Grant will succeed Zach Riley, who stepped down in April 2025 after a successful tenure.

As a Colorado native, Travis Grant brings a deep passion for both the state and its vital $48-billion livestock industry, which serves as the cornerstone of rural communities. His extensive experience advocating for agriculture and rural issues positions him well to lead the CLA into its next chapter of growth.

“CLA has a legacy of leadership, a legacy that I look forward to being a part of,” Grant said. “The association is well-positioned for growth and impact, and I look forward to working with both members and the board to seize the moment.”

CLA President Kory Kessinger expressed his enthusiasm for Grant’s appointment. “Travis’s experience with agriculture producers and his expertise in both regulatory and legislative matters make him an invaluable asset to the organization. He has a keen understanding of the challenges our members face daily and will be a strong advocate for our industry.”

Before joining the CLA, Grant served as the associate director of outreach and advocacy for the Colorado Farm Bureau. In this role, he managed industry relations and supported both state and federal policy initiatives, including PAC and campaign activities. His leadership in the Farm Bureau’s sponsorship and partnership programs significantly boosted revenue development, while his close collaboration with members and staff helped to advance key policy priorities at both the state and federal levels.

Grant’s prior experience includes serving as staff for Colorado Rep. Rod Pelton, R-Cheyenne Wells, and U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., where he worked closely with constituents on Colorado’s Eastern Plains to address rural community challenges and bring their concerns to elected officials.