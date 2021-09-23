Grants available for local 4‐H and FFA members through Premier Farm Credit’s GRO Program

STERLING, Colo. — Premier Farm Credit is now accepting applications for their GRO Program, which awards grants to 4‐H and FFA members for their ag‐related projects. Applications are available at premieraca.com and in all Premier Farm Credit locations, and are due Nov. 5.

“Youth are the future of our rural communities,” Mike Grauberger, president and CEO of Premier Farm Credit, said. “We’ve been excited and encouraged by the accomplishments of past recipients and are looking forward to investing in a new group of talented young people.”

Through the GRO Program, Premier Farm Credit annually awards non‐renewable grants (which do not have to be repaid) to 4‐H and FFA members with agricultural and/or livestock projects. This grant money is used for expenses associated with the member’s project(s). Award recipients also receive age‐appropriate financial mentorship and education from Premier Farm Credit. In return, these individuals will provide Premier Farm Credit with updates and accurate records as requested.

Youth who are currently members in good standing or are eligible to join 4‐H and FFA for the upcoming program year are eligible to apply. Applicants must reside in Washington, Logan, Morgan, Yuma, Sedgwick or Phillips counties. Each participant must submit a completed application to a Premier Farm Credit Office by Nov. 5. Stop by your local Premier Farm Credit Office, visit http://www.premieraca.com , or contact your county extension office for applications and additional information.

The GRO Program is just one of many ways Premier Farm Credit reaches out to youth in Northeast Colorado – they also offer scholarships, internships, and special lending programs for Young and Beginning Farmers. As a part of the Farm Credit System, Premier Farm Credit offers reliable and consistent credit and related services to agriculture and rural communities. Premier Farm Credit is wholly owned by its borrowers and has aggregate loan volume of nearly $800 million.

You can find Premier Farm Credit offices in Sterling, Fort Morgan, Yuma and Holyoke, or look them up online at premieraca.com, on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.