Grass and grazing webinar series scheduled in October and November

Cattle graze in tall grasses. Photo by Chabella Guzman

The Nebraska Extension will host a six-session webinar series entitled “Knowing, Growing and Grazing Grass” a webinar series on Oct. 23, 26, 30, Nov. 2, 6 and 9. The series will be on Monday and Thursday evenings beginning Oct. 3 through Nov. 9 from 7:30 – 8:45 p.m. CT.

Topics will include:

• Identifying key grass species you want more of in your pastures.

• Understanding factors that influence grass growth and vigor in your operation.

• Calculating stocking rates and what the numbers mean for grazing management.

• Develop a grazing plan for your resource base, including drought management decision dates.

• Using the USDA Web Soil Survey to see what grass production could be.

• Understanding Pasture Range and Forage insurance as a drought risk management tool.

The cost is $85 per person and includes a copy of Grassland Plants of South Dakota and the Northern Great Plains and a resource notebook with Nebraska Extension NebGuides and Circulars. The course will be limited to 25 participants.

To register, go to https://go.unl.edu/Knowing_Grass . Register by Oct 16 to ensure participants receive webinar resources before the series begins. A computer and internet connection will be needed to participate in the webinar series.

For questions about the webinar series, contact Aaron Berger, Nebraska Extension Educator, at (308) 235-3122 or aberger2@unl.edu .