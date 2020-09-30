Grassley: Aid to ethanol plants, livestock producers good; overall cost too high

Grassley



Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said today that he is pleased with House Democrats’ proposal to provide aid to ethanol plants that lost business and livestock producers who were forced to kill their animals due to COVID-19 restrictions, but that the $2.2 trillion cost of the overall bill is too high for him to support.

On a call to rural reporters, Grassley said he would be “very favorable” to the aid to ethanol and livestock producers, but that the $2.2 trillion cost of the overall proposal is “ridiculously high.”

Grassley said that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., “needs to come back to the table for bipartisan negotiations with the Republicans.” Pelosi has presented the package, Grassley said, because the Democrats “look bad” because they have not been engaged in negotiations.

Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin have been talking about the proposed package, according to media reports.

Forbes published an account of the cuts from the Democrats’ $3.4 trillion package that the House passed in May.