Grassley announces USMCA markup Jan. 7

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, announced Friday his intention to lead a markup of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement on Jan. 7, the first full day the Senate will be in session in 2020.

The markup schedule is based on the expectation that the Senate will have received the legislation beforehand from the House of Representatives, Grassley said.

“This markup will move us closer to ratifying USMCA in early 2020,” Grassley said. “Farmers, manufacturers and all American workers will soon be able to benefit from a stronger and modernized trade agreement with Canada and Mexico.”

Further details regarding exact timing and location will be provided at a later date, his office said.

Senate Majority Leader Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has said that the Senate will not consider the USMCA until after the trial of President Donald Trump on articles of impeachment coming from the House.

But House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has said she will not send the articles to the Senate until she gets more clarity on the trial, which apparently puts the Senate USMCA schedule in question.