Grassley asks Perdue to release report on Holcomb fire
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, today asked Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to release the Packers and Stockyards Division’s findings from its investigation into beef pricing margins following the fire at Tyson’s plant in Holcomb, Kan.
“On August 28, 2019, you directed USDA’s Packers and Stockyards Division to launch an investigation into beef pricing margins following the fire at Tyson’s plant in Holcomb, Kan. Nearly a year later, farmers and producers still await any reports from this investigation,” Grassley wrote.
“If a report is not issued on the Tyson’s Holcomb, Kan., plant by Aug. 9, 2020, a year since the fire at Tyson’s, I will be asking GAO (Government Accountability Office) to conduct an investigation into the reporting processes of the Packers and Stockyards Division to see if additional authority or resources are needed to properly conduct oversight of processing facilities,” Grassley concluded.
Support Local Journalism
Readers like you make the Fence Post’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User