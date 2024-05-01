Grassley, Brown criticize GREET rewrite as groups express mixed reactions

Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor said, “This guidance crosses an important threshold in carbon modeling, recognizing for the first time that farming techniques can reduce the carbon intensity of crops, and, by extension, bioethanol production. It’s also the first time Treasury has used the Argonne National Laboratory’s GREET model in federal tax policy. These are promising big-picture developments and signal that agriculture is a key part of our nation’s climate strategy. The new 40B GREET model is trending with scientific consensus when it comes to measuring indirect land use change (iLUC). Years’ worth of peer-reviewed research has shown that this number has been decreasing when it comes to bioethanol production. We hope future guidance for the 45Z tax incentive follows this trend and continues to reflect the falling iLUC values for American biofuels. Still, the administration’s restrictive all-or-nothing approach to recognizing the value of climate-smart agriculture practices may ultimately limit innovation and make farmers, blenders, and producers less — not more — likely to invest in emissions-reducing technologies. America’s potential SAF producers and their farm partners need flexibility to find the path that works best for them, but these rigid guidelines will leave carbon reductions on the table.”

Clean Fuels Alliance America, which represents the biodiesel, renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel supply chain, said it “appreciates” the efforts to update the GREET model and the recognition of “the carbon benefits of some of the climate smart agriculture practices that U.S. farmers are already utilizing.

“But Clean Fuels also said it urges the Agriculture and Treasury departments “to further update the GREET model to include additional climate-smart agriculture practices specific to oilseed crops and quickly finalize rules for the 2025-2027 tax incentives (45Z Clean Fuel Production Credit), which will support U.S. biodiesel, renewable diesel, and SAF producers.”

Clean Fuels said it continues to assess the changes to the GREET model “including updated indirect emission penalties for U.S. oilseed crops like soy and canola.”