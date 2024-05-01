Grassley, Brown criticize GREET rewrite as groups express mixed reactions
|Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, “condemned” the Biden administration’s revision of the GREET model to be used for farmers’ eligibility for tax credits for their products used in making sustainable aviation fuel, his office said upon releasing a video in which Grassley discussed the issue.
|Grassley’s office said he “condemned the Biden administration for restricting grain producers’ ability to contribute to the sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) market.”
The GREET model is a science-based formula available for assessing lifecycle emissions and will be used in determining eligibility for the SAF tax credits.
On the video, Grassley said, “Here are two main issues with the Biden administration’s GREET model decision: First, this new formula is going to be easy to violate. Second, without grain in the formula, there won’t be enough feedstock to make all the Sustainable Aviation Fuel environmentalists are crying for.
“To put it bluntly, this GREET model update is a stupid approach. Widespread use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel will help fight global warming. But rejecting grain feedstocks will impede efforts to produce that fuel on a commercial scale.
“Some people might argue this decision won’t impact farmers’ bottom lines because they can sell their corn and soybeans elsewhere. That’s hogwash, and it shows the people saying it don’t know much about how farmers deliver their grain. These new barriers to entry will strip farmers of a significant market opportunity.”
|Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said, “Unfortunately the guidance released by Treasury this week misses the mark and falls well short of the goal of jumpstarting this new homegrown industry. The Treasury Department must move quickly to release a robust and flexible rule for the 45Z Clean Fuels Production Credit that fixes the problems with the guidance released this week and lives up to the goals of the Inflation Reduction Act.”
|National Farmers Union President Rob Larew said, “While we appreciate the administration modifying the GREET model and issuing guidance on the 40B tax credit, more work is needed to better recognize and credit certain climate-smart agriculture practices to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in SAF production. As the administration works on the next set of guidance for Section 45Z, the Clean Fuels Tax Credit, a wider variety of climate-smart agriculture practices must be included to achieve our nation’s climate goals.”
|Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor said, “This guidance crosses an important threshold in carbon modeling, recognizing for the first time that farming techniques can reduce the carbon intensity of crops, and, by extension, bioethanol production. It’s also the first time Treasury has used the Argonne National Laboratory’s GREET model in federal tax policy. These are promising big-picture developments and signal that agriculture is a key part of our nation’s climate strategy. The new 40B GREET model is trending with scientific consensus when it comes to measuring indirect land use change (iLUC). Years’ worth of peer-reviewed research has shown that this number has been decreasing when it comes to bioethanol production. We hope future guidance for the 45Z tax incentive follows this trend and continues to reflect the falling iLUC values for American biofuels. Still, the administration’s restrictive all-or-nothing approach to recognizing the value of climate-smart agriculture practices may ultimately limit innovation and make farmers, blenders, and producers less — not more — likely to invest in emissions-reducing technologies. America’s potential SAF producers and their farm partners need flexibility to find the path that works best for them, but these rigid guidelines will leave carbon reductions on the table.”
Clean Fuels Alliance America, which represents the biodiesel, renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel supply chain, said it “appreciates” the efforts to update the GREET model and the recognition of “the carbon benefits of some of the climate smart agriculture practices that U.S. farmers are already utilizing.
“But Clean Fuels also said it urges the Agriculture and Treasury departments “to further update the GREET model to include additional climate-smart agriculture practices specific to oilseed crops and quickly finalize rules for the 2025-2027 tax incentives (45Z Clean Fuel Production Credit), which will support U.S. biodiesel, renewable diesel, and SAF producers.”
Clean Fuels said it continues to assess the changes to the GREET model “including updated indirect emission penalties for U.S. oilseed crops like soy and canola.”
|National Corn Growers Association President Harold Wolle, a Minnesota farmer, said, “We are deeply disappointed that this updated model requires farmers to implement environmental practices that are not practical for all acres of the large and varied geographic region in which corn is grown. This requirement in GREET will significantly hinder the chances corn growers have in accessing the sustainable aviation fuel market, even as higher blends of corn ethanol offer great promise in the country’s fight against greenhouse gas emissions and climate change.”
Wolle said cover crops “can be difficult, if not impossible, to grow in drier climates, making the bundling requirement extremely unreasonable.” He also noted that growers should be able to implement their own environmental practices.
Wolle noted that the Inflation Reduction Act, passed in 2022, allocates tax credits for biofuels that can demonstrate that they cut greenhouse gas emissions by 50% or more. After the law was passed, Treasury and EPA were charged with choosing a model that would measure emissions throughout the life of biofuels.
Wolle said NCGA and corn growers across the country will increase their advocacy efforts to improve the changes Treasury made to the GREET model as the Biden administration focuses on the next phase of the Inflation Reduction Act for passenger vehicles, referred to as the 45Z tax credit. The 45Z tax credit will take effect at the beginning of 2025. As part of the law, the aviation tax credit will be folded into the 45Z tax credit beginning on January 1, 2025.
|The American Soybean Association said the Treasury Department guidance first recognized soy as an eligible sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) feedstock in initial guidance last December and now “goes a step further to sweeten the value for soy” because “it provides a second pathway for soybean oil-based SAF to qualify for the SAF tax credit (40B) and assigns the feedstock a better carbon intensity (CI) reduction score.”
But ASA added, “Where the guidance from Treasury goes sideways for soy, however, is that for soybean oil to qualify through this new pathway, the soybeans must be grown using both no-till and cover cropping. ASA is very supportive of using climate-smart agriculture practices to improve CI reductions, but specifying only two practices out of a variety of sustainability measures will further restrict soybean oil use as a SAF feedstock. Adding to concerns, no-till and cover cropping are feasible only for soybean farmers in certain parts of the soy growing region, which means regional disparity is likely.”
ASA President Josh Gackle, a grower from Kulm, N.D., said, “For growers like me here in North Dakota, short growing seasons and unpredictable fall weather make the cover crop requirement alone next to impossible. Growers in the Northern Plains do so when possible. However, employing both no-till and cover cropping is contrary to what Mother Nature will allow, no matter what the guidance specifies.”
|Patrick Gruber, CEO of Gevo, an Englewood, Colo.-based company, said, “We look forward to sharing key insights from anonymized data to inform the administration’s upcoming 45Z SAF tax credit guidance.”
Gruber said Gevo’s wholly owned subsidiary, Verity, uses distributed ledger technology to facilitate accurate accounting of emission reduction efforts from on-farm practices, including on a field-level basis.
A New York Times analysis focused on broader questions surrounding sustainable aviation fuel.
