Grassley: Delay USMCA implementation, farm workers to use ERs

Grassley



Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said Monday the Trump administration should delay its plan to implement the U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement on trade.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer informed Grassley last week that the administration planned to implement the agreement on June 1 after the Canadian Parliament’s approval made that possible.

But when asked on a call to rural reporters about the auto industry’s request for a delay, Grassley said he believes the industry has “a good argument” by noting that regulations haven’t been written and that supply chains may be disrupted due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Asked about undocumented farm workers getting medical treatment during the outbreak, Grassley said he did not believe Congress would back legislation to provide health care to undocumented workers.

But he said “an obvious practical answer” to the question is that there is a law that people who go to a hospital emergency room “have to be taken care of,” and that undocumented farm workers would get care for the coronavirus in ERs, just as they do for other conditions.