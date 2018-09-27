Grassley, Durbin, Meadows, Kind send payment limits letter

Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., who leads the Freedom Caucus, and Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., sent the chairs and ranking members of the Senate and House agriculture committees a letter Wednesday urging them to retain the farm bill payment limitations in the Senate version of the farm bill in the conference report.

"The farm bill is an $860 billion spending bill that impacts every single American," the lawmakers wrote.

"While there are significant differences between the House and Senate bills, there is one area where overwhelming bipartisan, bicameral agreement exists – allowing only one additional manager per farm entity to be eligible for $125,000 in farm subsidies of $250,000 if the manager is married."

"We do not believe the farm safety net should provide unlimited payments to farmers year after year."