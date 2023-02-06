Grassley, Fischer, Wyden, Tester reintroduce cattle market bill

Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, Deb Fischer, R-Neb., Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Jon Tester, D-Mont., and 18 other cosponsors on Thursday introduced the bipartisan Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act of 2023.

The legislation would establish regional cash minimums and equip producers with more market information, including permanently authorizing a cattle contract library.

Grassley, Fischer, Wyden, and Tester first introduced the Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act last Congress. In June, the Senate Agriculture Committee passed the legislation by voice vote, but the full Senate did not consider it.

“Family farmers and ranchers need open and transparent cattle markets in order to receive fair prices,” said National Farmers Union President Rob Larew.

“We must preserve and promote the cash market as a competitive option. The reintroduction of the Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act is another important step in Farmers Union’s efforts to seek more transparency and fairness in cattle markets.”

U.S. Cattlemen’s Association President Justin Tupper said, “The U.S. cattle industry is cyclical by nature — there are ‘up’ years and ‘down’ years.”

“But for producers, those up years come far too few and in between the down years due to an increasingly consolidated industry. Restoring fair and competitive market practices is essential to leveling the playing field for U.S. producers.“

This bill gives producers access to valuable information that can help them make better — and more profitable — marketing decisions.”