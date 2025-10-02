Grassley, Klobuchar lead letter on RIN rule

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., the ranking member on the Senate Agriculture Committee, have led a bipartisan coalition of more than 45 senators and House members to write a letter to Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin urging him to finalize a rule on imported Renewable Identification Numbers or RINs and hold firm on the proposed biomass-based diesel volumes.

“At a time when many farmers are struggling to break even, all federal biofuels policies should prioritize domestic agriculture and biofuel production, not foreign fuels made from foreign feedstocks,” the letter said.

“Additionally, while farmers face the uncertainty of foreign market demand, the Import RIN reduction would provide essential support for the farm economy so farmers could sell more products domestically.”

They also supported a proposed 50% reduction in RINs for imported renewable fuels and fuels made from foreign feedstocks.

“The Import RIN reduction also aligns with congressional intent under the 45Z Clean Fuel Production Credit, which prioritizes domestic feedstocks,” the letter continued.”

“Aligning EPA’s policy with this standard helps level the playing field for domestic feedstock and biofuel producers with imported feedstocks, such as Brazilian tallow and so called ‘used cooking oil’ from China, which would otherwise directly undercut U.S. energy, agriculture and manufacturing.”