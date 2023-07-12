Grassley, Marshall, Braun introduce bill restrict use of CCC

Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, Roger Marshall of Kansas and Mike Braun of Indiana on Tuesday introduced the USDA Spending Accountability Act, which would limit the disbursal of funds through the Commodity Credit Corporation, USDA’s line of credit at the Treasury, to be permitted only when authorized by Congress.

They said some of the savings could be used for the next farm bill.

Under current law, the agriculture secretary has discretion to use the CCC to help farmers with a variety of problems.

In a joint news release, the three Republican senators said, “The secretary of agriculture has broad discretionary authority in spending excess CCC funds. This includes reimbursing farmers for losses due to trade disputes and funding climate grants, often to multinational corporations. Recent instances of discretionary spending abuse have prompted bipartisan concern, as these programs are enacted without input from Congress and allow USDA to act as authorizer and appropriator.”

The senators released a Congressional Budget Office cost estimate said the restriction could save $8 billion over 10 years.

“The substantial savings created by this bill would assist Congress in its goal to find savings in every nook and cranny of the farm bill,” the senators said.

Republicans have complained that Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has used the CCC to fund climate-related projects. During the Trump administration, Democrats questioned Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue’s use of the CCC to make payments to farmers after President Trump imposed tariffs on Chinese products that led the Chinese to retaliate in their purchases of U.S. agricultural products. Vilsack has said it is important to maintain the secretary’s discretion to use the CCC for problems that occur.