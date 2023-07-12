Grassley, Marshall, Braun introduce bill restrict use of CCC
|Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, Roger Marshall of Kansas and Mike Braun of Indiana on Tuesday introduced the USDA Spending Accountability Act, which would limit the disbursal of funds through the Commodity Credit Corporation, USDA’s line of credit at the Treasury, to be permitted only when authorized by Congress.
They said some of the savings could be used for the next farm bill.
Under current law, the agriculture secretary has discretion to use the CCC to help farmers with a variety of problems.
In a joint news release, the three Republican senators said, “The secretary of agriculture has broad discretionary authority in spending excess CCC funds. This includes reimbursing farmers for losses due to trade disputes and funding climate grants, often to multinational corporations. Recent instances of discretionary spending abuse have prompted bipartisan concern, as these programs are enacted without input from Congress and allow USDA to act as authorizer and appropriator.”
The senators released a Congressional Budget Office cost estimate said the restriction could save $8 billion over 10 years.
“The substantial savings created by this bill would assist Congress in its goal to find savings in every nook and cranny of the farm bill,” the senators said.
Republicans have complained that Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has used the CCC to fund climate-related projects. During the Trump administration, Democrats questioned Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue’s use of the CCC to make payments to farmers after President Trump imposed tariffs on Chinese products that led the Chinese to retaliate in their purchases of U.S. agricultural products. Vilsack has said it is important to maintain the secretary’s discretion to use the CCC for problems that occur.
|“Any good farmer knows that a successful farming operation requires good judgement and strong discipline to balance expenses. The Department of Agriculture should reflect these principles,” Grassley said. “I’m concerned that the CCC is at risk of becoming a slush fund for politically driven pet projects. When it comes to agriculture spending, we ought to separate the wheat from the chaff. U.S. dollars should only go to programs that have been specifically authorized by Congress. I’d like to preserve half of the documented savings associated with this bill. The other half should go toward long-term investments in agriculture research and increasing foreign market development. Concentrating on these priorities will win bipartisan support and surely benefit Iowans.”
|“The USDA has to respect the process and decisions made by Congress. Unfortunately, over the past couple years we have seen USDA use the Commodity Credit Corporation like a slush fund without following the proper protocols for congressional oversight. Even the Government Accountability Office has ruled that many of USDA’s newly created programs should have been submitted to Congress for review. Our legislation ensures that the USDA cannot come in and undermine Congress’ role by unilaterally and prematurely deciding spending levels for programs that may not even be included in our final farm bill text,” Marshall said. “Not only will this bill rein in USDA’s slush fund, it will serve to help reduce the cost of the farm bill and allow us to fund priorities Congress deems worthy.”
|“There must be accountability and transparency across the board in government spending, and the USDA is no exception. This legislation will curb unauthorized, wasteful spending at the USDA and ensure that we save money in the farm bill to support popular programs that our farmers depend on, like agricultural research and trade programs,” Braun said.